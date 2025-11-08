Dallas DART users voice safety concerns after 3rd shooting in recent weeks

article

The Brief Friday’s shooting near DART’s Akard Station marks the third on a DART train in just over a month. Riders say they’re increasingly anxious, urging DART to boost police presence and review safety policies. Recent incidents include a deadly shooting at Marketplace Station and another inside a train at Pearl Station in Dallas.



Friday saw the third shooting in just a little over a month on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train.

FOX 4 went out and spoke to people who rely on DART for transportation, and many say they’re feeling anxious.

3rd DART shooting

What we know:

In broad daylight on Friday morning, DART police responded to a shooting onboard a train near the Akard Station in Downtown Dallas.

DART says that one person was taken to the hospital.

This marks the third DART shooting in five weeks.

Featured article

What we don't know:

DART police have not yet confirmed to FOX 4 whether an arrest has been made in this case.

Fatal DART shootings

The backstory:

On Sept. 29, an Irving bartender was killed after being shot following an argument at the marketplace station of Harry Hines.

On Oct. 5, a man wearing a Jason Voorhees-style hockey mask fired nine shots inside a DART train and killed a 43-year-old man at the Pearl Station in the Dallas Arts District.

DART passengers share concerns

What they're saying:

"You worry about your surroundings. I rarely sit my back towards anyone, just because you just don't know what's in the person's mind," said DART user Lawrence Bailey.

"I feel like they should kind of get together and figure out, like, obey, kind of go through their policies again," said DART user Tiffany Vela.

One woman shared her own close encounter on DART less than two weeks ago.

"There was a kid who brought a gun out, and it was, it was a little scary, you know, because it was just in the middle of the day, and he just took out his backpack and he pointed at somebody," said Sandy Thomas.

Featured article

She says the person holding a gun in this instance was arrested.

"I was scared. I moved to the side, like I want to be around it, but it is, the DART is very scary. I'm not gonna lie. I ride it every day, and it is, I pay attention to my surroundings," Thomas said.

Everyone who spoke with FOX 4 say changes need to happen, and they need to happen fast. They're asking for more officers on trains.

"I think that they need to show up more around these areas to help protect people that are just trying to make it from work or go to an event down here. A lot of people travel from the outer cities to come down here. So I just feel like they need to protect better," said DART user Megan Pecararo.

And warning other riders to be careful.

"Be aware of your surroundings. Don't pay too much attention to your phone. Just kind of be on the keep your head on the swivel. Keep your bags close to you, and just mind your surroundings," said DART user Lawrence Bailey.