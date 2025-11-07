DART train shooting injures 1, suspect wanted

article

The Brief A shooting occurred on a DART train near the Akard Station in Downtown Dallas on Friday morning. One adult victim was transported to the hospital; their current condition is unknown. The suspect is still at large, and DART police have not released a description or motive.



Dallas Area Rapid Transit police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting on a train.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Friday on board a train near the Akard Station in Downtown Dallas.

An adult victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect got away and remains at large.

DART police said they are coordinating with other local law enforcement agencies to identify and arrest that person.

What we don't know:

DART police didn’t release a description of the suspect or provide any details about what led up to the shooting.

Featured article

DART Shootings

Dig deeper:

This is the third shooting that has happened on a DART train in recent months.

On Sept. 29, Irving bartender Daniel Gromley was shot and killed after an argument at the Marketplace Station off Harry Hines Boulevard. Christopher Akins was arrested and charged with murder in connection with that shooting.

Then on Oct. 5, a man died on a Blue Line train near the Pearl Station in the Dallas Arts District. An arrest warrant affidavit for 27-year-old Harrington Hurdle said he put on a Jason-style hockey mask and started firing a Draco-style AK-47 on the train.

DART police originally said that they believed there was an argument before the shots were fired. However, the affidavit didn’t offer any details about an argument or clues about a motive for the shooting.