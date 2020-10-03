38-year-old man fatally shot overnight in West Dallas

article

A 38-year-old man is dead after police said an argument ended in gunfire overnight Friday.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m., in the 3100 block of Conroe Street in West Dallas.

Dallas police report that Esquibel Leelineo Rodriguez was outside a home, when two men approached.

They started arguing, and then one of the two men pulled a gun and opened fire.

Rodriguez was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The two men ran away before officers arrived on scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. Crime Stoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward for information in this case.