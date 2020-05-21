33 North Texas hospitals promised a small supply of Remdesivir

article

More local hospitals are getting the anti-viral drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said 81 cases of the drug are being split up among 33 hospitals in North Texas.

Remdesivir is not a cure but trials show it can help speed up a patient’s recovery by several days. It must be administered to patients in multiple doses.

Each case given to hospitals contains 40 vials or enough to treat only about four patients.

Earlier this month, Parkland Hospital in Dallas and John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth each received three cases of the drug, which was originally created to treat ebola.

Drugmaker Gilead promised to donate more than 600,000 vials of Remdesivir to hospitals in the United States and 1.5 million vials to hospitals worldwide.

