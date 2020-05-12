North Texas hospitals receive limited supply of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

article

Two North Texas hospitals now have a limited supply of a drug that can help treat COVID-19.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,200 vials of the drug Remdesivir were sent to 15 hospitals across the state.

Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas was given enough to treat 16 patients and John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth will be able to treat 12 patients.

Drugmaker Gilead has promised to donate more than 600,000 vials of Remdesivir to the United States over the next six weeks. That would be enough to treat 80,000 patients nationwide.

Remdesivir was initially created to treat ebola but was not very effective. Early studies have shown it can help patients with COVID-19 recover faster.

Clinical trials showed patients who received Remdesivir recovered in an average of 11 days compared to 15 days with a placebo.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval for the drug earlier this month.

Advertisement

RELATED:

North Texas hospitals still waiting to receive donated vials of Remdesivir

Texas researchers among those studying how effective Remdesivir is at treating COVID-19 patients

FDA allows emergency use of Remdesivir drug for coronavirus

Gilead says Remdesivir proved effective against coronavirus in US study