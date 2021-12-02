3-year-old shot near Fort Worth Stockyards dies

article

A 3-year-old Fort Worth girl who was shot on Sunday has died from her injuries.

Sheree Jackson’s father showed up with her at the Tarrant County jail lobby just before 3 p.m.

Police said he told officers she was shot in a vehicle at the stockyards, which is a few miles away.

The little girl was taken to the hospital where she died on Wednesday.

Police said they would not release any other details about the case until the gun violence and homicide units had a chance to review it.

There’s no word on a suspect.

