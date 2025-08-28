3 teens arrested in Deep Ellum: 'They just robbed my friend at gunpoint'

The Brief Dallas police arrested three teenagers following an aggravated robbery in the Deep Ellum neighborhood. Officers quickly recovered stolen property valued at approximately $40,000 and confiscated three firearms, one of which was stolen. The three suspects face multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, and one of the suspects was also charged with evading arrest.



Three teenagers were arrested in the Deep Ellum area on Saturday after a 911 call about an armed robbery.

Deep Ellum Armed Robbery

What we know:

The 911 call came in, and a female said, "I need police. I'm in Deep Ellum, and they just robbed my friend at gunpoint." The report was for the area in the 2600 block of Elm Street.

The call came in just after midnight.

Dallas Police say officers quickly spotted the suspects and gave loud commands to stop. Two of the teenagers complied immediately, but the third took off running.

Officers on foot and on horseback chased the third suspect and took him into custody shortly after the chase started.

According to police, all three teenagers were carrying firearms. One of the firearms was reported stolen.

Suspects Identified

Big picture view:

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Amari Lloyd, 17-year-old Cameron Watkins, and 17-year-old Zaccari Allen.

Lloyd has been charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest and detention, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is currently booked in the Dallas County Jail and is being held on a combined bond of $106,000.

Watkins has been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful carry of a weapon. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail and being held on a $103,000 bond.

Allen is charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful carry of a weapon. He is in the Dallas County Jail and being held on a $103,000 bond.

What they're saying:

"Swift action, both on foot and in the saddle, is how we protect our community and bring justice to those who threaten it," said Deputy Chief Devon Palk, Commander of the Central Patrol Group.