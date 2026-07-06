Texas Stock Exchange begins test trades as part of staged rollout

The Brief The Texas Stock Exchange began operating Monday with a test run. The Dallas-based startup, part of Texas’ push to challenge Wall Street’s dominance, says live trading in a small group of regular stocks and funds is expected to begin Friday. More stocks and funds are expected to be added through the end of July.



Texas’ challenge to Wall Street has taken another step toward reality.

What we know:

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) began operating Monday with the trading of test securities as part of a staged launch. These trades are meant to make sure the technology works as expected before regular trading begins.

Live stock trading is expected to begin Friday with a small group of securities, according to TXSE. More securities will be added to the exchange through the end of July.

According to TXSE, more than 50 firms have joined the exchange. These include banks, brokerages and trading companies.

TXSE’s ultimate goal is to become the Texas home of companies that want to list their shares outside traditional venues, such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or NASDAQ.

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What they're saying:

A TXSE official said Monday that the launch proves the exchange is no longer just an idea.

"With the start of full production trading, any last notions that TXSE is theoretical are instantly swept away," the official said.

The backstory:

TXSE announced its plans to open in June 2024. It’s board of directors was announced a few months later, and it received approval to operate from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2025.

This is just the latest in a series of moves by financial institutions that have put Texas on the path toward what some have dubbed "Y’all Street."

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In January, President Donald Trump expressed concern over NYSE’s decision to open a branch in Texas.

NASDAQ used the iconic backdrop of The Alamo in San Antonio to open its dual-listing exchange in March.