Child porn investigation leads to arrest of Runaway Bay man

The Brief A state investigation into the downloading of child pornography has resulted in the arrest of a Runaway Bay man. Michael Anderson, 40, has been charged with possession or promotion of child pornography. Investigators said they found "child sexual abuse material" on seized electronic devices.



A Wise County man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the downloading of child pornography.

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, agents seized several electronic devices Wednesday at a home in Runaway Bay.

Michael Jeffrey Anderson, 40, has been charged with first-degree possession or promotion of child pornography and possession, promotion or production of certain visual material depicting a child. He was booked into the Wise County Jail.

Micahel Jeffrey Anderson. (Texas DPS / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"A preliminary forensic examination identified several files depicting Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on the seized electronic devices," investigators said in a new release about the case.

What you can do:

Investigators said suspicious behavior can be reported confidentially via the iWatchTexas app or by calling 844-643-2251.