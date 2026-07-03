Child porn investigation leads to arrest of Runaway Bay man
RUNAWAY BAY, Texas - A Wise County man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the downloading of child pornography.
What we know:
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, agents seized several electronic devices Wednesday at a home in Runaway Bay.
Michael Jeffrey Anderson, 40, has been charged with first-degree possession or promotion of child pornography and possession, promotion or production of certain visual material depicting a child. He was booked into the Wise County Jail.
Micahel Jeffrey Anderson. (Texas DPS / FOX Local)
What they're saying:
"A preliminary forensic examination identified several files depicting Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on the seized electronic devices," investigators said in a new release about the case.
What you can do:
Investigators said suspicious behavior can be reported confidentially via the iWatchTexas app or by calling 844-643-2251.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Texas Department of Public Safety.