3 Robb Elementary School students honored at Grapevine conference

Two of the three who were honored Monday survived the shooting.

Two survivors of the Uvalde mass school shooting were honored Monday afternoon for their heroic efforts when 19 of their classmates and two teachers were murdered.

Miah Cerrillo and Khloie Torres received 911 Youth Hero Awards at the 2023 National Emergency Number Association Conference at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine.

Back on May 24, 2022, Khloie and her best friend, Amerie Jo Garza, grabbed a teacher’s phone and dialed 911 for help. During the attempt, Amerie was shot and killed.

Khloie stayed on the phone with dispatch whispering for help while being trapped inside Robb Elementary.

It was 77 minutes before officers entered the classroom and killed the shooter.

Khloie’s father, Ruben Torres, says his daughter continues to struggle with survivor’s guilt.

"Before we came over here, she was a little hesitant to receive the award due to her best friend not being here to receive hers," he said. "We assured her Amerie would want her to accept this award."

Amerie received the award from the 911 For Kids Organization posthumously. Her parents accepted it on her behalf.

"We really wish she was here today," Amerie’s father, Angel Garza said.

Quietly, Miah called 911 and smeared herself with her classmates’ blood, hoping the horror inside her 4th-grade classroom would end.

"We are proud of her and that she is still here with us," said Miguel Cerillo, Miah’s dad. "We are glad and thankful for every day."

"We are sleep-deprived," Ruben said. "We stay up until 4 or 5, wake up at 7 or 8 and go at it again."

Ruben says Khloie is improving mentally but still has difficult days. Physically, he’s proud of his daughter’s strength to walk up on stage Monday.

"Every day, we honor those kids and those teachers in our own way," he said.

The 911 operator on the phone with Khloie was also recognized, Jenna Santellanes. She was unable to make the ceremony.