3 North Texans compete in 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Three North Texas students are competing in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

About 250 students from around the country participated in the preliminary round of the competition in the Washington D.C. area.

All three locals advanced to the quarterfinal round on Wednesday. They include:

Fiazan Zaki is a 12-year-old sixth grader at Rice Middle School in Plano. He tied for 21st place last year and competed in 2019 when he was only 7.

Sriya Gomatam is a 14-year-old in eighth grade at Coppell Middle School North. She also competed last year, finishing in 122nd place.

And 13-year-old Tanya Kadaru is an eighth grader at George Dawson Middle School in the Carroll Independent School District. This is her first year in the competition.

The semifinal round of the spelling bee is set for Wednesday night.

The finals will be held on Thursday night.