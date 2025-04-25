3 men arrested in deadly Dallas shooting

article

Three men have been arrested and charged in the murder of a 53-year-old man earlier this month, according to Dallas police.

The backstory:

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:20 a.m. on April 3 at 2800 Holmes St., near South Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

At the time, police had limited information and launched an investigation to identify the suspects. A few days later, the victim was identified as 53-year-old Gaylon Lavon Davis.

Murder arrests

What we know:

On April 24, Dallas police asked for the public’s help in locating two suspects in connection with the case. That same day, 28-year-old Travoy Brown was arrested and charged with murder. Brown’s bond is set at $200,000.

A day later, 23-year-old Charles Banks and 27-year-old Patrick Banks were also arrested and charged with murder.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what connection the suspects had to Davis. It’s also unclear if the three suspects knew each other or what led up to the shooting.