3 children under age of 3 found dead in East Los Angeles; their mother identified as person of interest

A suspicious death investigation involving three young children is underway in East Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, two young boys and a little girl – all under the age of three – were found unresponsive in a bedroom at the home. All three children were pronounced dead at the scene.

The children's 28-year-old mother was taken into custody as the person of interest and is speaking with deputies.

LASD says there were no known prior calls to this home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.