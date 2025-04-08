3 hospitalized after stray gunfire hits bystanders in Fort Worth shooting

article

Three people were shot Tuesday morning when an argument between two men escalated into gunfire at a Fort Worth apartment complex.

SKY 4 footage from the scene of the shooting.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of North Hampshire Boulevard.

According to investigators, two men were arguing outside before they began shooting at each other. During the exchange, three bystanders inside the apartments were hit by stray gunfire.

All three victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police described the suspects only as two Black males and have not released further details.

The identities of the three victims have not been released.

It’s unclear whether the suspects and victims knew each other.