3 homes in Little Elm damaged by fire

The Brief Three homes just outside of Little Elm were damaged by a fire on Sunday afternoon. Everyone made it out safely. Only one person suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



No one was seriously hurt after a house fire near Little Elm spread to neighboring homes.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of Point Street, which is outside the city limits.

By the time firefighters arrived, the first home was fully engulfed in flames. The two neighboring homes were also starting to burn.

It took about 60 firefighters from multiple departments two hours to get the flames under control.

The people who lived in the homes all made it out safely. Only one person suffered a minor injury.

What we don't know:

The Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.