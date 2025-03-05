3 HEB ISD schools evacuated due to threat
EULESS, Texas - Several schools in Euless were evacuated on Wednesday morning because of a threat.
HEB ISD alternative school threat
What we know:
Euless police said it learned about a threat against HEB ISD’s District Alternative Education Program campus on Wednesday morning.
Police and administrators decided to evacuate the DAEP campus, as well as the KEYS Learning Center and the nearby Central Junior High School.
Everyone was asked to avoid the area.
Parents are being directed to the Pat May Center in Bedford to pick up their children.
What we don't know:
Neither police nor the school district have released any information about the nature of the threat.
They haven't said if there is a suspect or if any arrests have been made.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Euless Police Department and HEB ISD.