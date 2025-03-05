3 HEB ISD schools evacuated due to threat

article

The Brief A threat was made on Wednesday morning against HEB ISD's District Alternative Education Program campus. The alternative school campus, KEYS Learning Center, and nearby Central Junior High School were evacuated as a precaution. Parents are being asked to pick up their kids at a separate location.



Several schools in Euless were evacuated on Wednesday morning because of a threat.

HEB ISD alternative school threat

What we know:

Euless police said it learned about a threat against HEB ISD’s District Alternative Education Program campus on Wednesday morning.

Police and administrators decided to evacuate the DAEP campus, as well as the KEYS Learning Center and the nearby Central Junior High School.

Everyone was asked to avoid the area.

Parents are being directed to the Pat May Center in Bedford to pick up their children.

What we don't know:

Neither police nor the school district have released any information about the nature of the threat.

They haven't said if there is a suspect or if any arrests have been made.