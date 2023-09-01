3 found dead at Allen park after apparent murder-suicide

Three people were found dead in Allen after an apparent murder-suicide.

Allen police say they were called to Spirit Park Friday afternoon around 6:35 p.m. about a shooting.

Police found a vehicle and saw three people shot dead inside.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Spirit Park and the surrounding walking trails are closed until further notice.

This is the second murder-suicide in Allen this week.

On Monday, a family that lost their 4-year-old daughter in a drowning earlier this month was found dead after an apparent murder-suicide.