3 dead, 2 others wounded in shooting as July 4th block party was wrapping up in Dallas

A shooting at a holiday gathering in Dallas left three people dead and two wounded Sunday night.

Police are still trying to piece together exactly what happened at this shooting, which happened just before 11:15 p.m., at a block party near Hamilton Park Elementary, in the 8200 block of Towns Street.

There were multiple people who fired shots, according to police, but no arrests have been made at this time.

At the scene, there were dozens of police markers to indicate spent shell casings.

Officers responded to the Hamilton Park neighborhood, in the Lake Highlands area.

Police found a bullet-riddled Camaro and multiple gunshot victims.

Three of them were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and two others were taken by private vehicles.

Three of the victims died shortly after arriving at the hospital, and police said another is listed in critical condition.

There is an annual July 4th celebration and block party in the Hamilton Park area, and this year's event was reportedly wrapping up when the gunfire broke out.