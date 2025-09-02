3 dead, 2 critically injured in Tarrant County Labor Day crash
CROWLEY, Texas - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says three people died, and two others were critically injured in a four-vehicle crash that happened Monday.
Fatal Tarrant County Crash
What we know:
The crash happened at 8:20 p.m. in the 8700 block of Highway 1187 near Crowley.
When deputies arrived, they found the three deceased people. The two others were taken to the hospital and were listed in critical condition.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified one of the deceased victims as 52-year-old Marisol Villalobos.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Officials have not released the names of the other victims.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.