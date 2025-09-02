3 dead, 2 critically injured in Tarrant County Labor Day crash

article

The Brief Three people were killed, and two others critically injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 1187 in Tarrant County. The crash occurred on Monday night and the two injured victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The names of the victims have not been released, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.



The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says three people died, and two others were critically injured in a four-vehicle crash that happened Monday.

Fatal Tarrant County Crash

What we know:

The crash happened at 8:20 p.m. in the 8700 block of Highway 1187 near Crowley.

When deputies arrived, they found the three deceased people. The two others were taken to the hospital and were listed in critical condition.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified one of the deceased victims as 52-year-old Marisol Villalobos.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officials have not released the names of the other victims.