3 dead, 1 injured in Haltom City wrong-way crash
HALTOM CITY, Texas - Three people died when a driver going the wrong way ran into another vehicle Sunday night in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City.
The deadly collision was on North Loop 820 near Denton Highway. A pickup truck going the wrong way hit a car head on.
A man, woman and child in the car were all killed in the crash.
The wrong-way driver survived and was flown to a Fort Worth hospital.
Police believe alcohol was a factor.
They have not identified those involved.