3 dead, 1 injured in Haltom City wrong-way crash

Three people died when a driver going the wrong way ran into another vehicle Sunday night in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City.

The deadly collision was on North Loop 820 near Denton Highway. A pickup truck going the wrong way hit a car head on.

A man, woman and child in the car were all killed in the crash.

The wrong-way driver survived and was flown to a Fort Worth hospital.

Police believe alcohol was a factor.

They have not identified those involved.