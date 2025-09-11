3 Colleyville firefighters injured while battling structure fire

article

The Brief Three Colleyville firefighters were hospitalized Wednesday while working to extinguish a fire. One firefighter has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. The two other firefighters remain in the hospital in stable condition.



Three Colleyville firefighters were hospitalized on Wednesday while they were working to put out a fire.

Colleyville firefighters injured

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the 6100 block of Emerald Dr. just before 5 p.m.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, fire officials said.

As of Thursday morning, officials report one firefighter has been released from the Parkland Burn Center in Dallas and is recovering at home.

Two others are still in the hospital; one at Parkland Burn Center and one at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Grapevine.

What they're saying:

"The department’s first priority continues to be the health and well-being of the injured firefighters and their families. Staff are grateful for the excellent medical care being provided and for the outpouring of support from the community," officials said in a statement on social media.

The Colleyville Fire Department will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

What we don't know:

No information has been released about the fire, the extent of damage or if anyone was inside the structure.