3 men charged with capital murder for Dallas woman's death in RV fire

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The Brief Lamont Richardson, DeAnthony Lewis, and Matthew Grindberg face capital murder charges following a deadly RV fire in Dallas. The October 2025 fire killed 68-year-old Leslie McBride and her dog, with evidence linking Richardson to arson. Police have not yet released a motive or detailed how Lewis and Grindberg are specifically connected to the McBride’s murder.



Three people are now charged with capital murder for allegedly starting an RV fire that killed a woman in the White Rock area of Dallas.

White Rock Fatal Fire

What's new:

Dallas police on Friday announced capital murder indictments for 31-year-old Lamont Richardson, 35-year-old DeAnthony Lewis, and 63-year-old Matthew Grindberg.

Grindberg was arrested at his home in Galveston on Thursday.

Lewis was arrested on Friday and booked into the Dallas County jail.

Richardson was already in custody for an arson charge related to the case.

The backstory:

The arrests are linked to the death of 68-year-old Leslie McBride on Oct. 19, 2025.

McBride and her dog died in an RV fire in the 10300 block of Eastwood Drive.

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Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said they got a 911 call and arrived to find fire coming from an RV that was parked next to a house.

The RV was destroyed and the one-story home was damaged.

Firefighters found McBride’s body inside the RV once they knocked down the flames.

Two people inside the home were able to escape and were not injured.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit for Richardson, investigators determined an accelerant was used to start the fire.

They also obtained video from a security camera that allegedly shows Richardson carrying a container of accelerant, igniting the RV, and then fleeing the scene in a Kia sedan.

The affidavit states McBride had filed a police report the day before her death because she’d been robbed by a man in a Kia sedan. The suspect had taken the keys to her RV.

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Investigators found more video of the Kia sedan driving through the neighborhood throughout the week and used the license plate number to track down Richardson.

They determined the car had been rented by Richardson’s mother in Minnesota, where he’s from.

Data from the car’s GPS, along with images from additional security cameras between Dallas and Minnesota all placed Richardson at the crime scene, the affidavit states.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released details about how Lewis and Grindberg were linked to the crime.

There’s also no word yet on a motive for the murder.