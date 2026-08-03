Man hospitalized after late-night shooting in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood
DALLAS - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot overnight in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas, police said.
Shooting in Uptown
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. near McKinney Avenue and Boll Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
According to investigators, an argument broke out at a nearby club before a suspect fired multiple rounds from the street into the victim's vehicle.
Police said preliminary information suggests the victim may not have been the intended target of the gunfire.
What we don't know:
No suspect details or arrest updates were immediately available, and the shooting remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police on the scene.