Man hospitalized after late-night shooting in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood

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The Brief A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the shoulder early overnight near McKinney Avenue and Boll Street. Investigators say an argument at a local club escalated when a suspect fired multiple rounds into the victim's vehicle from the street. Police believe the victim was not the intended target, and no suspect descriptions or arrest updates have been released.



A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot overnight in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas, police said.

Shooting in Uptown

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. near McKinney Avenue and Boll Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

According to investigators, an argument broke out at a nearby club before a suspect fired multiple rounds from the street into the victim's vehicle.

Police said preliminary information suggests the victim may not have been the intended target of the gunfire.

What we don't know:

No suspect details or arrest updates were immediately available, and the shooting remains under investigation.