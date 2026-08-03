Woman dies after riding lawnmower overturns into Mansfield creek

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The Brief A 56-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after a riding lawnmower overturned into a creek and trapped her underneath. Tarrant County Sheriff's deputies and detectives are investigating the rollover incident, though initial findings suggest no criminal activity. The victim'sofficial cause of death is being withheld until the medical examiner completes an autopsy.



A 56-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after a riding lawnmower overturned into a creek and trapped her underneath, authorities said.

Death investigation

What we know:

Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 5:10 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Willow Creek Circle following reports of a fatal incident. Upon arrival, first responders found that the woman's husband had tried to free her from beneath the heavy machinery prior to their arrival.

The woman died at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified her as Krista Thompson. Her official cause of death is being withheld pending autopsy findings by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What's next:

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division are evaluating the circumstances surrounding the rollover. Investigators said foul play is not currently suspected, though the death investigation remains ongoing.