Woman dies after riding lawnmower overturns into Mansfield creek
MANSFIELD, Texas - A 56-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after a riding lawnmower overturned into a creek and trapped her underneath, authorities said.
Death investigation
What we know:
Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 5:10 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Willow Creek Circle following reports of a fatal incident. Upon arrival, first responders found that the woman's husband had tried to free her from beneath the heavy machinery prior to their arrival.
The woman died at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified her as Krista Thompson. Her official cause of death is being withheld pending autopsy findings by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
What's next:
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division are evaluating the circumstances surrounding the rollover. Investigators said foul play is not currently suspected, though the death investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.