3 bodies found next to creek in northern Hood County
Parker County Sheriff’s Office discovered three bodies in northern Hood County.
What we know:
The discovery was along FM 167 on Temple Hall Hwy, adjacent to a water-filled creek.
The retrieved bodies were of a black male, a white male and a white female, who were forwarded to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.
What we don't know:
The bodies have not been identified by authorities.
A cause of death has not yet been determined.
What's next:
The Investigations Division of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Texas Rangers, is currently investigating.
Further details will be provided in upcoming press releases.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Parker County Sheriff's Office.