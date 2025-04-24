3 bodies found next to creek in northern Hood County

article

Parker County Sheriff’s Office discovered three bodies in northern Hood County.

What we know:

The discovery was along FM 167 on Temple Hall Hwy, adjacent to a water-filled creek.

The retrieved bodies were of a black male, a white male and a white female, who were forwarded to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

What we don't know:

The bodies have not been identified by authorities.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

What's next:

The Investigations Division of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Texas Rangers, is currently investigating.

Further details will be provided in upcoming press releases.