3 arrested, multiple felonies filed in Dallas drug and gun seizure

The Brief Dallas police arrested three people after a traffic stop in the early hours of September 6. Officers found multiple firearms and illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, in the vehicle. Two of the individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants, while a third faces multiple felony charges for drugs and firearms.



Dallas police officers were on patrol in the early hours of September 6, 2025, when they initiated a traffic stop in the 13600 block of North Central Service Road.

What we know:

During the investigation, officers identified two people with outstanding warrants, as well as multiple illegal narcotics and firearms in the vehicle.

Narcotics:

9.4 grams of fentanyl

7.4 grams of methamphetamine

2 grams of cocaine

Firearms:

An AR-style pistol

Two handguns

Dig deeper:

46-year-old Kendrick Mathis was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree felony for the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance for the fentanyl and methamphetamine. One count of second-degree felony for the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance for cocaine. Along with a second-degree felony for the unlicensed carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction.

23-year-old Alexis Berry was arrested on outside warrants for theft.

18-year-old Angely Flores was also arrested on outside warrants for larceny.

What they're saying:

"Proactive policing gets criminals and their guns and drugs off the streets, and keeps Dallas safe," said Major Pollyanna Ashford, North Central Patrol commander of the Dallas Police Department.