3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1

article

Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby.

The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street.

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Arlington car wash, police say

Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male.

The suspect fled the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. His condition is unknown at this time.

MORE ARLINGTON NEWS HERE

Lamar High School, Turning Point Secondary and Butler Elementary brought students inside their buildings and locked the doors.

Arlington ISD says ‘sheltering’ is different from a 'lockdown' because there is no direct threat to the campuses.

The school day otherwise continued as normal while police investigated the area.

All three school will be releasing students on time Monday. Lamar High School will be a controlled release.