3 adults, 2 children shot in Dallas apartment parking lot

Three adults and two children were shot in the parking lot of a Dallas apartment complex Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m., in the 200 block of Stoneport Drive.

Responding officers found five victims, three adults and two children.

All five were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said more than one person opened fire, and they left before officers arrived on scene.

What led up to the shooting is still being investigated, but police said they believe this was an isolated incident.

No further details have been released at this time.