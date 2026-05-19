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27 firearms recovered by Terrell Police after U-Haul traffic stop

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Published  May 19, 2026 9:05pm CDT
Terrell
FOX 4

The Brief

    • Terrell Police say they recovered dozens of firearms, rounds of ammunition and THC vape pens after a traffic stop on Sunday.
    • Police said they pulled over a U-Haul truck at 1 a.m. for a traffic violation before 47-year-old Wesley Chapel admitted to possessing the contraband as a felon.
    • Chapel now faces multiple charges, including firearm smuggling and possession of a controlled substance.

TERRELL, Texas - A traffic stop in Terrell turned into a bust involving multiple firearms and vape pens, police say.

Terrell U-Haul firearm & ammo arrest

Terrell U-Haul firearm and ammo arrest (CTSY: Terrell Police Department)

What we know:

On May 17 at 1 a.m., Terrell Police pulled over a U-Haul truck for a traffic violation.

The driver, 47-year-old Wesley Chapel, admitted to police he was a convicted felon and possessed multiple THC pens and a firearm in the truck.

Officers recovered 27 firearms, approximately 5,000 rounds of ammunition and $4,400 in cash during a search of the vehicle.

Terrell U-Haul firearm and ammo arrest (CTSY: Terrell Police Department)

Chapel was subsequently arrested, and faces charges of firearm smuggling, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify a motive or the amount of THC pens recovered during the investigation.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Terrell Police Department.

TerrellKaufman CountyCrime and Public Safety