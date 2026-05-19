27 firearms recovered by Terrell Police after U-Haul traffic stop
TERRELL, Texas - A traffic stop in Terrell turned into a bust involving multiple firearms and vape pens, police say.
Terrell U-Haul firearm & ammo arrest
Terrell U-Haul firearm and ammo arrest (CTSY: Terrell Police Department)
What we know:
On May 17 at 1 a.m., Terrell Police pulled over a U-Haul truck for a traffic violation.
The driver, 47-year-old Wesley Chapel, admitted to police he was a convicted felon and possessed multiple THC pens and a firearm in the truck.
Officers recovered 27 firearms, approximately 5,000 rounds of ammunition and $4,400 in cash during a search of the vehicle.
Terrell U-Haul firearm and ammo arrest (CTSY: Terrell Police Department)
Chapel was subsequently arrested, and faces charges of firearm smuggling, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
What we don't know:
Police did not specify a motive or the amount of THC pens recovered during the investigation.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Terrell Police Department.