24-year-old man arrested for fatal shooting outside Plano convenience store

Plano police have arrested a 24-year-old for a fatal shooting outside a convenience store last week.

Jordan Christopher Jacobs has been charged with the murder of 32-year-old Steven Christopher Gambles II.

Gambles was found at 11:30 p.m., on July 7, with a gunshot wound to his head while he was in his vehicle outside the Mini Market on Legacy Circle, which is near Legacy Drive and the Dallas North Tollway.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Jacobs was identified as a suspect in the shooting, and arrested Saturday night.

Police have not yet released details about what led up to the shooting.