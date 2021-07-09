Police investigating fatal shooting in West Plano

article

A man was found dead outside a convenience store in west Plano Wednesday night.

Police said 32-year-old Steven Gambles II was in his car outside the Mini Market on Legacy Circle, which is near Legacy Drive and the Dallas North Tollway.

He had been shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are asking for tips. Anyone with information should call the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2148.