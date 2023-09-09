24-car pileup closes part of interstate in Dallas, at least 5 injured

A 24-car pileup has closed part of I-30 in Dallas Saturday and sent at least five people to hospitals.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said there were at least 24 vehicles involved in two different areas in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

The wrecks happened just after 8 a.m., near Ferguson Road.

Investigators said the cause was slick roadways due to early morning rain.

There were five people take to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.