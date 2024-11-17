23-year-old killed outside of nightclub in Arlington

article

The Arlington Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting outside a nightclub that left a 23-year-old dead.

The shooting happened before 5:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Justiss Drive, which is just off of East Division near Hwy. 360, at the Opium nightclub.

When police officers arrived, officers saw several vehicles driving away from the nightclub. They found the victim was shot multiple times and was in the parking lot. He died at the scene.

Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot. Detectives are canvasing the area for any surveillance footage that may have captured something.

Investigators believe the victim and many others were attending an event at the nightclub that continued into Sunday morning.

At this time, there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Stafford at (817) 459-5739. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.