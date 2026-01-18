23-year-old charged after police stop active vehicle break-in in DeSoto

article

The Brief Police arrested 23-year-old Hubert Thomas after a caller reported him looking into parked vehicles on Tanglerose Court late Thursday night. Officers caught Thomas in the act of breaking into a car and recovered a stolen firearm along with property from several nearby vehicle burglaries. Thomas faces multiple charges, including burglary of a motor vehicle and felony theft of a firearm.



On January 15, 2026, at approximately 10:34 PM, DeSoto Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1500 block of Tanglerose Court.

What we know:

After arriving at the scene, police contacted the caller, who reported seeing a male walking through the alleyway and looking into parked vehicles.

Upon reviewing the video footage provided by the caller, police were able to clearly identify the suspect just a short time later, in the 1400 block of Dutchmans Creek. The individual has been identified as 23-year-old Hubert Emmanuel Lee Thomas, a resident of Cedar Hill.

During the arrest, officers discovered a stolen firearm as well as property linked to several vehicle burglaries in the area.

Officers located an individual matching the description who was actively breaking into a vehicle. Thomas was apprehended without incident.

What's next:

Thomas now faces multiple charges, including burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm, a felony.