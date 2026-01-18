23-year-old charged after police stop active vehicle break-in in DeSoto
DESOTO, Texas - On January 15, 2026, at approximately 10:34 PM, DeSoto Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1500 block of Tanglerose Court.
What we know:
After arriving at the scene, police contacted the caller, who reported seeing a male walking through the alleyway and looking into parked vehicles.
Upon reviewing the video footage provided by the caller, police were able to clearly identify the suspect just a short time later, in the 1400 block of Dutchmans Creek. The individual has been identified as 23-year-old Hubert Emmanuel Lee Thomas, a resident of Cedar Hill.
During the arrest, officers discovered a stolen firearm as well as property linked to several vehicle burglaries in the area.
Officers located an individual matching the description who was actively breaking into a vehicle. Thomas was apprehended without incident.
What's next:
Thomas now faces multiple charges, including burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm, a felony.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the DeSoto Police Department.