22-year-old arrested after fatal South Dallas shooting

The Brief A man was shot and killed on Saturday morning in the 2700 block of Donald Street in Dallas. Police have arrested 22-year-old Marko Chavez and charged him with murder in connection with the shooting. The Dallas Police Department's homicide unit is continuing to investigate the incident.



Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Donald Street at around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

What we know:

The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Calan Gilbert unresponsive at the location. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the victim died.

22-year-old Marko Chavez was arrested and charged with murder.

What's next:

This ongoing investigation by the Dallas Police Department's homicide unit.