22-year-old arrested after fatal South Dallas shooting
article
DALLAS - Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Donald Street at around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.
What we know:
The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Calan Gilbert unresponsive at the location. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the victim died.
22-year-old Marko Chavez was arrested and charged with murder.
What's next:
This ongoing investigation by the Dallas Police Department's homicide unit.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.