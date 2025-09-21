Expand / Collapse search

22-year-old arrested after fatal South Dallas shooting

By
Published  September 21, 2025 5:13pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed on Saturday morning in the 2700 block of Donald Street in Dallas.
    • Police have arrested 22-year-old Marko Chavez and charged him with murder in connection with the shooting.
    • The Dallas Police Department's homicide unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

DALLAS - Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Donald Street at around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

What we know:

The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Calan Gilbert unresponsive at the location. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the victim died.

22-year-old Marko Chavez was arrested and charged with murder.

What's next:

This ongoing investigation by the Dallas Police Department's homicide unit.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyDallasDallas CountyDallas Police DepartmentSouth Dallas