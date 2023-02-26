21,000 runners take part in Cowtown Marathon

21,000 runners from 49 states and 11 countries were in Fort Worth this weekend to take part in the 45th running of the Cowtown Marathon.

The events held on Saturday and Sunday included 5Ks, a 10K, a half-marathon, a marathon, an ultra marathon and relay races.

READ MORE: North Texas woman completes 1,000th marathon after running Irving Marathon

All top 10 finishers in the half-marathon for both the men and women set course records.

Next year’s Cowtown Marathon weekend will be held Feb. 24-25, 2024.