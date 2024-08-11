21-year-old drowns in Lake Ray Roberts

article

A 21-year-old man's body was recovered from Lake Ray Roberts in Pilot Point on Saturday.

Several law enforcement agencies were called for a possible drowning at the Ray Roberts Lake State Park Isle du Bois swim area around 6 p.m.

About two hours later, the body of Javier Torres was recovered from the lake.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," read a statement from the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife.