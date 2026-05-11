2026 FIFA World Cup: Netherlands’ famous orange double-decker bus lands in Galveston

The Brief The famous Dutch orange double-decker bus arrived in Galveston today via ship and will be staged in Houston until the tournament begins. Thousands of fans are expected to march behind the bus for the Netherlands' opening match against Japan at Dallas Stadium for the June 14th matchup. The vehicle will travel to Houston and Kansas City for group play, with its journey afterward depending on how far the team advances.



With one month left before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, excitement continues to build.

The Dutch team's famous double-decker orange bus arrived in Galveston today, making fans from the Netherlands even more hyped up ahead of the games.

Netherlands’ famous orange bus arrives in Galveston

What we know:

One thing about Dutch soccer is how seriously they take the pregame and post-game celebrations. The celebrations are really centered around this famous double-decker bus. The bus is transported to every FIFA World Cup, from South Africa to Brazil, to Qatar, and finally to the Lone Star State.

Often times, it means the Dutch national team needs to put the bus on a boat and ship it. After about a three-week journey, the double-decker bus from the Netherlands, has finally arrived at a port in Galveson.

Shipping a double-decker bus across the Atlantic

Dig deeper:

In partnership with DHL shipping, the trip was completed, and now the bus will rest up in Houston for the next month.

The bus arrived earlier than expected as the Netherlands national team wanted to make sure nothing went wrong ahead of the World Cup matchups. The bus is old, so when the bus was shipped, the Dutch soccer team had to ship back up machinery and equipment along with it.

On June 10, the official Dutch bus driver will grab the bus and make the drive to North Texas for the Netherlands' first World Cup match against Japan at AT&T Stadium, now called "Dallas Stadium" for the duration of the tournament.

The Oranje Tradition: Marching to Dallas Stadium

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Big picture view:

The tradition is for thousands of Dutch soccer fans to line up behind the bus and march down to the stadium while singing and dancing to support their team. The bus is really only for family and very few media members, so the endless sea of fans will follow the bus from behind.

The Netherlands also have matches in Houston and Kansas City, so the bus will be traveling to both cities. If the team continues to win and get out of pool play, then the bus will be racking up even more miles, depending on what city they will play in next across North America.