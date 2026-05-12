2026 FIFA World Cup: Dallas travel demand surges as flight and hotel prices spike, report says

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The Brief Dallas travel demand is skyrocketing, with flight searches up 64% over last year as the city prepares to host 2026 World Cup matches. Hotel costs are rising sharply, with average nightly rates in Dallas hitting $26, a 39% increase compared to the same period in 2025. Prices are expected to climb further as the tournament approaches, though the exact peak for last-minute airfare remains to be seen.



With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just a month away, new data from travel search engine KAYAK suggests that Dallas is already experiencing a sharp rise in travel demand, compared to the rest of the country.

The travel data points to a busy, and potentially more expensive, summer for the North Texas host city.

Dallas is expected to draw millions of visitors as early indicators show international and domestic fans are already making plans to travel to the Lone Star State.

Dallas flight searches outpace the national average

By the numbers:

According to KAYAK, flight searches for Dallas have surged 64% compared with last year, placing the city among the fastest-growing World Cup destinations. Overall, searches for all host cities are up 24% year over year.

Hotel demand seems to be climbing as the average nightly rates in Dallas sit at about $264, a 39% increase from a year ago. Across all host cities, KAYAK reports that hotel searches have risen 40%, signaling increased competition for accommodations as the tournament approaches.

Top countries visiting Dallas

Dig deeper:

The data also highlights the global reach of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The top countries searching for travel to Dallas include the United States, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Canada, showcasing the international draw Dallas Stadium will have for soccer fans.

KAYAK tracks shifts in travel demand and pricing in real time, across host cities, as the company states the tool is designed to help travelers, and industry observers, better understand how interest is evolving ahead of the tournament.

Will World Cup travel prices keep rising?

What's next:

With demand already rising just one month before the first match kickoff, travel experts say prices could continue to climb as match dates near, especially in major host cities like Dallas.