2026 FIFA World Cup: Dallas travel demand surges as flight and hotel prices spike, report says
DALLAS - With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just a month away, new data from travel search engine KAYAK suggests that Dallas is already experiencing a sharp rise in travel demand, compared to the rest of the country.
The travel data points to a busy, and potentially more expensive, summer for the North Texas host city.
Dallas is expected to draw millions of visitors as early indicators show international and domestic fans are already making plans to travel to the Lone Star State.
Dallas flight searches outpace the national average
By the numbers:
According to KAYAK, flight searches for Dallas have surged 64% compared with last year, placing the city among the fastest-growing World Cup destinations. Overall, searches for all host cities are up 24% year over year.
Hotel demand seems to be climbing as the average nightly rates in Dallas sit at about $264, a 39% increase from a year ago. Across all host cities, KAYAK reports that hotel searches have risen 40%, signaling increased competition for accommodations as the tournament approaches.
Top countries visiting Dallas
Dig deeper:
The data also highlights the global reach of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The top countries searching for travel to Dallas include the United States, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Canada, showcasing the international draw Dallas Stadium will have for soccer fans.
KAYAK tracks shifts in travel demand and pricing in real time, across host cities, as the company states the tool is designed to help travelers, and industry observers, better understand how interest is evolving ahead of the tournament.
Will World Cup travel prices keep rising?
What's next:
With demand already rising just one month before the first match kickoff, travel experts say prices could continue to climb as match dates near, especially in major host cities like Dallas.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by KAYAK.com