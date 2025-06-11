Expand / Collapse search

2026 FIFA World Cup is exactly 1 year away; Dallas hosting 9 matches

Published  June 11, 2025 8:57am CDT
FIFA World Cup
There's a lot of excitement in North Texas with the 2026 FIFA World Cup just one year away.

The Brief

    • The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off a year from today on June 11, 2026.
    • Nine matches, including a semi-final, will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
    • Dallas is also home to the international broadcast center for the tournament.
    • The games will air on FOX.

DALLAS - The countdown is on to the 2026 World Cup, when nine matches will be played in North Texas.

World Cup in Dallas

What's new:

On Wednesday, DFW Airport unveiled an actual countdown clock in Terminal D that shows exactly when the global soccer event starts down to the second.

FOX 4 is also gearing up for the excitement because FOX Sports will present the tournament.

What we know:

Everything kicks off on June 11, 2026, with matches being held for six weeks all across North America.

The three host countries are the United States, Mexico, and Canada, but Dallas will be home to the international broadcast center and will host more matches than any other city.

AT&T Stadium will host nine of the 104 matches, including a semi-final. 

World Cup in Dallas (June 21, 1994)

Fans from around the world come to the Cotton Bowl for the 1994 World Cup.

When the U.S. hosted the World Cup in 1994, Dallas hosted six matches at the Cotton Bowl. This time around, the Cotton Bowl will only be used as a practice facility.

Thirteen teams have already qualified, including all the co-host countries and defending champion Argentina.

What they're saying:

Organizers said this is another opportunity to put Dallas on the global stage.

"We have six training base camps and the international broadcast center coming back. The whole place is going to be a buzz," said Noelle LeVeaux, the chief of marketing for the North Texas World Cup organizing committee.

What's next:

Tickets for the matches in North Texas are not on sale yet, but FIFI has a registration form available for fans interested in tickets.

To sign up, visit fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026/register-interest.

