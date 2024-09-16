Rare lunar eclipse Harvest Moon to be visible in Texas Tuesday

article

The Brief On Tuesday night, you will be able to see a Harvest Moon, a supermoon, and a partial lunar eclipse all at once. The best viewing times in Texas will be between 9:15 p.m. and 9:44 p.m. The moon will appear bright and full for about three days.



Stargazers will get a special treat this week. On Tuesday night, a partial lunar eclipse and a "Harvest" supermoon will be visible over the United States.

What is a Harvest Moon?

The term Harvest Moon refers to the full moon closest to the start of autumn. It happens annually.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac coined the name in the 1930s because the full moon’s bright light helped farmers continue harvesting their crops after dusk.

The Harvest Moon will also be a supermoon

Tuesday’s full moon is also a supermoon, meaning the moon will be at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit and may seem bigger and brighter in the sky.

This will be the second of four supermoons this year.

The moon will appear bright and nearly full for about three days.

Related article

When can you see the Harvest Moon partial lunar eclipse?

What makes this year’s Harvest Moon even more unique is a partial lunar eclipse that will hide the top sliver of the moon, giving it a distinct look.

NASA reports the shadow will first be visible in Texas around 7:41 p.m. It will peak with an 8% shadow around 9:15 p.m.

The best views in Texas will be between 9:15 p.m. and 9:44 p.m.

The skies should be clear in North Texas at that time, according to the FOX 4 Weather team.