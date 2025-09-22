2020 Addison home invasion case closed with prison sentences

The Brief A 2020 home invasion case in Addison has been closed, with several suspects now serving prison sentences. The victim was targeted after visiting a local jewelry business, whose owners are suspected of providing information to the robbers. While multiple suspects are in prison, two of the key alleged masterminds avoided jail time in a plea deal in a separate case.



This Addison woman tells FOX 4 that she honestly tries not to think about that terrifying day of her 2020 home invasion.

She says three men came in through her backyard, busted out a window pain and then came into the bedroom while she was asleep. The victim had no idea Addison police sent out a press release this morning, confirming the case is closed five years after it happened.

A Lingering Investigation

What we know:

An Addison woman, who doesn't want her face or name used, was still scared Monday.

She was shocked to learn some of the men behind her 2020 home invasion are now off serving prison time, after a lengthy investigation.

The masked men got away with thousands of dollars in expensive jewelry and 13,000 in cash.

A ‘betrayal’ from an nexpected Source

The backstory:

Addison detectives noticed a lottery ticket that had been purchased by Michael Neria, who left the ticket behind where the getaway vehicle was parked.

Neria confessed, claiming Alex Hamdan and Omar Hamdan told him to target the woman's home.

The Hamdan brothers owned Gold Rush Jewelry buyers, now renamed A1 Gold Run, at Preston Road and Belt Line.

A business that the victim says she would frequent.

Local perspective:

Michael Neria took a plea deal last month: sentenced to 20 years.

Christopher Jimenez also pleaded guilty and is currently serving his 7-year sentence.

David Garcia is facing federal charges, according to Addison police.

All three were Tango Blast gang members that held this Addison woman and her late husband at gunpoint in April 2020.

What they're saying:

"I'm offended because it was someone I thought was my friend, was not my friend," said the victim.

"He knew I had nice jewelry because I would go there with my 50-peso coin around my neck."

Dig deeper:

Neria told investigators Alex and Omar Hamdan provided him with information at least five times on people to rob.

Addison police believe this operation is connected to a series of burglaries from July 2019 to January 2021 across North Texas.

Charges against Alex Hamdan were dropped as part of a plea agreement in a separate but related case in Irving.

Both Alex and Omar Hamdan dodged prison time.

The victim tells FOX 4 that Detective Caravella told her not to go anywhere near the Hamdan brothers. Calling them very dangerous people.

Unanswered Questions

What's next:

According to Addison police, in the months after the home invasion, the Hamdan brothers and one of the gang members went to a casino in Oklahoma 6 times.

We were able to speak for a few minutes to Alex Hamdan in person today.

He still denies he set the Addison woman up and referred us to his attorney.