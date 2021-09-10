20-year-old Arlington hospital worker dies after battling COVID-19

article

Family members said goodbye to an Arlington woman who died from COVID-19 at just 20 years old.

Heather Buchanan worked as security guard at USMD Hospital at Fort Worth.

Both she and her father started feeling sick because of COVID-19 at the beginning of August and ended up hospitalized. He went home three weeks later but she ended up in the ICU on a ventilator.

In the fourth week, Heather’s family was warned to prepare for the worst.

She passed away on Thursday.

Mom Amanda Buchanan talked to Good Day FOX 4 last week as her daughter was fighting for her life.

"I want people to know that this virus is not like the flu. It has taken down my 20-year-old healthy daughter with no pre-existing conditions," she said. "This is not just your typical illness no matter how big and bad you think you are. It attacks the lungs and it’s just devastating."

Mom said the family tried to convince Heather to get a vaccine. She wants other parents to try even harder.

"Get your kids vaccinated. That’s the best help that you can get. Any help is better than no help at all," she said.

