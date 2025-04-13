2-year-old dies in Fort Worth shooting

article

The Brief A 2-year-old has been identified as the victim in a Friday night shooting in Fort Worth. The adults who brought the child to the hospital told investigators it was self-inflicted, police say. The investigation is ongoing.



Fort Worth Police continue to investigate a Friday night shooting that left a two-year-old dead.

2-year-old dies in shooting

What we know:

Police were called to an apartment complex at 9112 Metcalf Lane for a reported shooting just after 10 p.m.

When they arrived, the victim had a critical gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner reports the child died at the hospital just before 11 p.m.

The medical examiner identified the child as Ta-Kirus Davon Jones.

According to Fort Worth Police, the initial investigation shows adults brought the child to the hospital and say his injuries were self-inflicted.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released any other details surrounding the shooting.