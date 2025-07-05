2 St. Rita students among victims of deadly Central Texas flooding, school confirms

article

The Brief Two St. Rita Catholic School students were among the victims of deadly flooding in Central Texas, the church said Saturday. Blair and Brooke Harber were staying with their grandparents in a cabin that was swept away by floodwaters. The grandparents have not been located. Their mother is a teacher at the school.



A sixth-grader and an eighth-grader from St. Rita Catholic School are among the victims of deadly flooding in Central Texas, the school confirmed Saturday.

What we know:

Blair and Brooke Harber were staying in a cabin along the Guadalupe River with their grandparents when flash flooding swept the cabin away.

Their grandparents are still missing, according to Fr. Joshua J. Whitfield.

Their parents, RJ and Annie Harber, were staying in a different cabin and are safe. Whitfield said Annie Harber is a teacher at the school.

Mike and Charlene Harber

"Even if we may never fully understand why such tragedies happen, we are called to respond with love, compassion, and prayer," Whitfield said. "We will honor Blair and Brooke’s lives, the light they shared, and the joy they brought to everyone who knew them."

The church is offering counselors and school administration to offer support to members who need it.

Kerr County Flooding

Kerr County officials said at least 32 people were killed, included 14 children in the flash flooding Friday morning.

The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes in the early morning hours on Friday.

The swift rise washed away homes and vehicles.

Officials on Saturday morning said 18 of the victims were adults and 14 were children.

"Today will be a hard day," Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring said.

More than 800 people have been rescued from the floodwaters.

Officials are expected to give another update Saturday afternoon.