2 shot outside gas station near Fair Park

article

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot two people overnight at a gas station near Fair Park.

Investigators said it happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday at a Shell gas station on Al Lipscomb Way.

At the time, a woman and two men were sitting in a Chrysler PT Cruiser.

One person in the car was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. The other was treated by paramedics at the scene for a gunshot wound to the hand.

A third person inside the car was not hurt.

Police said they are still reviewing security video to determine exactly what happened and why.

They have not released any details about the suspect or suspects.