2 sentenced for Carrollton 15-year-old’s fentanyl overdose death

Two people were sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old girl in Carrollton.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, 19-year-old Lizbeth Prieto and 24-year-old Cristian Lopez were both indicted for the 2023 death of a 15-year-old student at Newman Smith High School in Carrollton.

Prieto pleaded guilty last November to the distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 21. She was sentenced to 7 years in prison.

Lopez pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. On Monday, he was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

"Fentanyl rips through communities and decimates families. And with so many traffickers wantonly pushing these pills, all of our teenagers are vulnerable," said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. "I launched the Protect Our Children Project – aimed at using law enforcement resources to help schools prevent fentanyl overdoses and other tragedies – in honor of children like this victim, lost to drugs or guns in our schools. It is my fervent hope that we can drastically reduce fentanyl fatalities in North Texas. Removing traffickers from the streets is another step towards that goal."

Carrollton police said the 15-year-old victim’s Instagram messages revealed she bought blue m/30 fentanyl pills from Prieto for $100.

After the teen’s death, an undercover officer set up a purchase from Prieto and observed her getting m/30 pills from Lopez, before selling them to the officer.

Investigators said Prieto confessed to selling the pills to the victim. Lopez then confessed that he was Prieto’s supplier.

"Selling poison in the form of fentanyl to our youth is one of the most treacherous and evil ways to hurt our community," said Eduardo A. Chavez, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division. "To all of those who still continue to traffic fentanyl pills: DEA Dallas and our law enforcement partners such as Carrollton PD will find you and hold you accountable for your selfish actions. The safety of our families and community depends on it."