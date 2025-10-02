2 people stabbed at Fort Worth Greyhound bus terminal

article

The Brief A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people at the Fort Worth Greyhound bus terminal on Thursday morning. One victim was hospitalized with stab wounds to the head; the other sustained minor injuries. Police have not released details on the victims' current conditions, the motive, or what led to the incident.



Fort Worth police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed two other people at the Greyhound bus terminal.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 6 a.m. on Thursday at the bus terminal on Jones Street.

Police said responding officers located two victims with injuries.

One victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to the head. The other had less serious injuries.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old John Martin, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Featured article

What we don't know:

There’s no word on the condition of the victims.

Police also haven’t shared any details about where the stabbing happened or what led to it.

It’s not clear whether Martin knew the victims.

His mugshot has not yet been released.