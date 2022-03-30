2 people escape tanker fire near Fort Worth

article

Fire crews have extinguished a huge tanker fire in Euless.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. in the 12,000 block of Trinity Boulevard at Flint Hills Resources, which is where drivers fill up their trucks.

Officials said the tanker was either loading or unloading fuel when there was an explosion.

Two people who were in the truck made it out safely.

There were no other injuries.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

