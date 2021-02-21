2 people arrested after leading police on a chase from Fort Worth to Dallas
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two people are in custody after leading police on a chase from Fort Worth to West Dallas early Sunday morning.
This happened at about 1 a.m., when Fort Worth PD officers spotted what turned out to be a stolen vehicle.
They tried to pull it over, but the driver didn't stop.
The chase finally ended along I-30 and Cockrell Hill Road in West Dallas, when the driver lost control and went into a grassy area.
The driver and a passenger were arrested.
No one was hurt.